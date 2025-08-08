WBJEE Result 2025 Update: HC Orders Fresh Merit List Within 15 Days; What Next?

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has once again deferred the release of the WBJEE 2025 result, which was earlier slated to be announced on August 7, 2025. The decision comes following legal proceedings initiated at the Calcutta High Court, where a contempt plea was filed against the state government for allegedly violating a prior court directive related to OBC reservations.

During a hearing held on August 7, Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter after receiving an email complaint from students. The complaint alleged that the current merit list was prepared using a revised reservation policy that was not in effect at the time of the entrance examination. The court observed that the merit list was prepared in contravention of its earlier order dated May 21, 2025, which had prohibited the use of the updated OBC list for WBJEE admissions.

As per the High Court’s directive, the WBJEEB must now issue a fresh merit list within 15 days. The revised list must reflect a 7% reservation for 66 OBC classes that were recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010. The court ruled that the new OBC policy introduced by the state on June 10, 2025, cannot be applied retrospectively to an examination that was conducted on April 27, 2025.

The Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal, was also summoned to appear virtually during the court hearing to explain the state’s stance on the issue. As of now, the WBJEEB has not announced a revised date for the publication of the WBJEE 2025 results, leaving lakhs of engineering aspirants in uncertainty.

This latest development has once again thrown the state’s undergraduate engineering admission process into disarray, as stakeholders now await further clarity on the revised merit list and final result declaration.