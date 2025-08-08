WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Update: HC Orders Fresh Merit List Within 15 Days; What Next?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
09:09 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has once again deferred the release of the WBJEE 2025 result, which was earlier slated to be announced on August 7, 2025.
The decision comes following legal proceedings initiated at the Calcutta High Court, where a contempt plea was filed against the state government for allegedly violating a prior court directive related to OBC reservations.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has once again deferred the release of the WBJEE 2025 result, which was earlier slated to be announced on August 7, 2025. The decision comes following legal proceedings initiated at the Calcutta High Court, where a contempt plea was filed against the state government for allegedly violating a prior court directive related to OBC reservations.

During a hearing held on August 7, Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter after receiving an email complaint from students. The complaint alleged that the current merit list was prepared using a revised reservation policy that was not in effect at the time of the entrance examination. The court observed that the merit list was prepared in contravention of its earlier order dated May 21, 2025, which had prohibited the use of the updated OBC list for WBJEE admissions.

As per the High Court’s directive, the WBJEEB must now issue a fresh merit list within 15 days. The revised list must reflect a 7% reservation for 66 OBC classes that were recognised by the West Bengal Backward Classes Department prior to 2010. The court ruled that the new OBC policy introduced by the state on June 10, 2025, cannot be applied retrospectively to an examination that was conducted on April 27, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal, was also summoned to appear virtually during the court hearing to explain the state’s stance on the issue. As of now, the WBJEEB has not announced a revised date for the publication of the WBJEE 2025 results, leaving lakhs of engineering aspirants in uncertainty.

This latest development has once again thrown the state’s undergraduate engineering admission process into disarray, as stakeholders now await further clarity on the revised merit list and final result declaration.

Last updated on 08 Aug 2025
09:15 AM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Result Calcutta High Court
Similar stories
WBCAP 2025

WBCAP Merit List 2025 for UG Admissions Delayed - Check Latest Updates and Expected D. . .

ICMR

School Students Across India to Join ICMR’s SHINE Science Experience Today

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Declared - Scorecard Download Link and Counselling Detail. . .

Supreme Court

SC Orders Manual Evaluation of NEET-UG 2025 Aspirant's Answer Sheet Over Page Sequenc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBCAP 2025

WBCAP Merit List 2025 for UG Admissions Delayed - Check Latest Updates and Expected D. . .

ICMR

School Students Across India to Join ICMR’s SHINE Science Experience Today

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Declared - Scorecard Download Link and Counselling Detail. . .

Left to Right (L–R): Ravi Pal, Prof. Dr.Rajarshi Das, Gourab Chakraborty, Actor, Tridib Chatterjee, President, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, Prof. Achintya Kumar Biswas, President, Ultadanga Vivekananda Club, Riddhima Ghosh, Actor, Sipra Banerjee, CEO, Towards Life Foundation and Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata
Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM)

Towards Life Foundation Opens New Centre with Free Eye Camp, Reinforces Education and. . .

Supreme Court

SC Orders Manual Evaluation of NEET-UG 2025 Aspirant's Answer Sheet Over Page Sequenc. . .

NTA

NTA Announces NTET Result 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/- 4107 Candidates Qualify

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality