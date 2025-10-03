UKSSSC

UKSSSC Exam 2025 Postponed: Commission Enhances Security After Paper Leak Row

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Oct 2025
12:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has postponed its cooperative inspector Class-2 and assistant development officer cooperative examination, originally scheduled for October 5. The decision was taken after several requests from candidates, giving the commission additional time to refine and strengthen its preparations.

This development comes against the backdrop of heightened concern among aspirants following the alleged leak of three pages from a question paper during the graduate-level examination held on September 21 at a Haridwar centre. Addressing these concerns, UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia reassured candidates that aside from the postponed test, all other recruitment examinations for various government departments will proceed as per the previously announced schedule.

Emphasising the commission’s readiness, the chairman stated that security protocols have been upgraded to ensure a transparent and fair examination process. A thorough review has been conducted in consultation with district magistrates and senior superintendents of police to tighten arrangements. Measures include mandatory biometric verification of candidates, strict physical checks, and the installation of advanced jammers at all exam centres.

In a bid to plug every possible loophole, the commission has also decided to install jammers inside examination hall washrooms. Furthermore, candidates will be subjected to searches before entering and after leaving the washrooms to prevent any misuse of electronic devices or unfair practices.

The UKSSSC’s renewed focus on security is aimed at restoring the confidence of candidates and maintaining the credibility of the recruitment process in the wake of recent controversies.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
12:24 PM
UKSSSC Exams postponed
