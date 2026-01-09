UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2026 Released - Exam Schedule Remains Unchanged; Check Details

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit cards for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination for select subjects. In an official communication released on Wednesday, UPPSC clarified that no examination centres have been established in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Magh Mela.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit cards for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination for select subjects. Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination in Social Science, Biology, English, and Physical Education can now access their hall tickets from the Commission’s official website. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17 and January 18, 2026, across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with Prayagraj excluded from the list of exam centres.

In an official communication released on Wednesday, UPPSC clarified that no examination centres have been established in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Magh Mela. The Commission cited significant logistical and administrative challenges during the large religious congregation as the reason for this decision. Earlier, several candidates had requested postponement of the examination as January 18 coincides with the Mauni Amavasya bath, a major event of the Magh Mela. However, UPPSC has confirmed that the examination schedule will remain unchanged.

As per the notified timetable, the examination will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM, while the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3 PM to 5 PM. On January 17, the Social Science paper will be conducted in the morning session, followed by the Biology paper in the afternoon. On January 18, candidates will appear for the English paper in the first shift, while the Physical Education paper will be held in the second shift.

Candidates can download the UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2026 by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in and logging in using their One Time Registration (OTR) number. The admit card contains important information such as the name and address of the examination centre, date and shift of the exam, reporting time, and detailed exam-day instructions. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all particulars mentioned on the hall ticket.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry two passport-size photographs, an original valid photo identity proof, and a photocopy of the same. Entry to the examination centre will be permitted one hour and 30 minutes before the commencement of the test, and the gates will be closed 45 minutes prior to the start time. Late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

The Commission has also issued a strict warning against the use of unfair means. UPPSC stated that acts such as cheating, impersonation, or leakage of question papers will attract stringent action under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Offenders may face severe penalties, including fines of up to Rs 1 crore and imprisonment for life.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPPSC website for updates and to immediately contact the Commission in case of any discrepancy in the admit card details.

Find the direct download link here.