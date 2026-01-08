CBSE

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link for Tier I Exam Here

Posted on 08 Jan 2026
12:15 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examinations. The hall tickets are now available for download on the official website.

The KVS and NVS recruitment examinations are scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026, and January 11, 2026. This large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15,762 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching posts across Kendriya Vidyalayas. The posts include Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). As per official estimates, around 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination.

To download the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026, candidates need to visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in and click on the relevant admit card link available on the homepage. They will be required to enter their registration number, which begins with “2598,” along with their date of birth, to log in. After successful login, candidates can download the admit card PDF and take a clear printout for exam-day use.

The KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 will carry crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination city, complete address of the exam centre, shift timing, and reporting time. Candidates are strongly advised to verify all the information printed on the admit card carefully after downloading it and report any discrepancies, if found, through the official channels.

According to the examination schedule, on January 10, the morning shift from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM will be held for the posts of Primary Teacher (PRT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lab Attendant. On the same day, the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM will be conducted for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) post. The exact reporting time will be mentioned on the admit card, and candidates must strictly adhere to it, as late entry into the examination centre will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates and instructions related to the KVS NVS recruitment examination to avoid missing any important announcements.

Find the direct download link here.

