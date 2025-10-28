PhD Admissions

IIT Delhi and University of Queensland Begin Joint PhD Applications - Link & Course Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
11:02 AM

The Telegraph online Edugraph

Summary
The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has opened applications/expressions of interest (EOI) for the Joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme for the July 2026 intake.
The programme aims to strengthen academic collaboration and offer students an opportunity to pursue advanced research across global academic environments.

Interested candidates from diverse academic backgrounds - including Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, and Social Sciences - are eligible to apply. The application process is currently underway and will continue until January 7, 2026, through the official website uqiitd.org. Successful candidates will be awarded a joint PhD degree conferred by both UQ and IIT Delhi upon completion of the programme.

IIM Calcutta Summer Intern Placements 2025 See ₹6 Lakh Peak Monthly Stipend; 510 Offers!
To help applicants understand the programme structure, eligibility criteria, and application procedures, online information sessions have been scheduled for November 11 and December 10, 2025. Students can register for these sessions through the following links: November 11 (https://shorturl.at/QQoIe) and December 10 (https://shorturl.at/vjVp1).

As per the official schedule, the advisor shortlisting process will take place between January 21 and March 4, 2026. Shortlisted applicants will then be invited for the interview round, which is set to begin on March 30, 2026, with interviews scheduled from April 7 to 16, 2026.

The offer letters will be sent to selected candidates starting May 18, 2026, and the deadline to accept the offers is May 29, 2026. The academic session for the joint PhD programme will commence in July 2026.

This joint initiative between UQ and IIT Delhi is designed to foster cross-border research excellence, providing scholars with access to world-class facilities, mentorship from leading academics, and a rich intercultural research environment.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
11:03 AM
