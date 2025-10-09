Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 Out for Junior Assistant & Other Posts - Cutoffs and Selection Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
09:20 AM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results by entering their login credentials.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially announced the UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Grade-III Mains Result 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results by entering their login credentials.

Alongside the results, the Commission has also published the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Cut Off 2025. Candidates who qualify as per the cut-off marks will proceed to the next stages of the selection process.

How to Download UPSSSC Result

  • Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.
  • Select the Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk & Assistant Grade-III Result 2025 link.
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and gender.
  • The result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.
Selection Process

The selection process for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2025 will be conducted in multiple stages:

  • Written Examination
  • Typing Test
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

Candidates who successfully clear all stages will be shortlisted for final appointment under the advertised posts.

Find the detailed result and cutoff PDF here.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
09:21 AM
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Result cut-off marks
