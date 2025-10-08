UGC NET December 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Steps and Schedule by NTA

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for UGC NET December 2025 on its official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application window will remain open till November 7, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for UGC NET December 2025 on its official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application window will remain open till November 7, 2025, for candidates aspiring for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions through the national-level eligibility test.

How to Apply

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Complete registration and log in.

Fill out the application form carefully.

Pay the required fee and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must provide their own or their parents’ active email ID and mobile number to ensure timely communication from the NTA. Applicants can make corrections to their forms between November 10 and 12, 2025, before the window closes. The UGC NET December 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted across India for 85 subjects.

Application Fee

General/Unreserved: ₹1,150

General-EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

The NTA will soon announce the admit card release date, detailed exam schedule, and city intimation slip for the upcoming UGC NET December 2025 session on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Find the direct application link here.