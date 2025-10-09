RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 Link Released: Check Practice Test Steps

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 link for graduate-level candidates. Those preparing for the upcoming RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through the official RRB websites.
Candidates can attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test by simply clicking on the “Sign In” tab and following the on-screen instructions. This practice test has been designed to help aspirants familiarise themselves with the actual computer-based test (CBT) environment and exam pattern.
Earlier, the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip and admit card for CBT 2 were also released online. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials.
How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025
- Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
- Click on the ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’ available on the homepage.
- On the login page, click the ‘Sign In’ tab.
- Read the mock test instructions carefully displayed on the screen.
- Click ‘Next’ to start the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025.
The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 exam will comprise three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.
The RRB NTPC mock test replicates the actual CBT 2 paper pattern, enabling candidates to assess their preparation level before the final exam.