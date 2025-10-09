RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 Link Released: Check Practice Test Steps

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 link for graduate-level candidates. Those preparing for the upcoming RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through the official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 link for graduate-level candidates. Those preparing for the upcoming RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through the official RRB websites.

Candidates can attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test by simply clicking on the “Sign In” tab and following the on-screen instructions. This practice test has been designed to help aspirants familiarise themselves with the actual computer-based test (CBT) environment and exam pattern.

Earlier, the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip and admit card for CBT 2 were also released online. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials.

How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025

Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’ available on the homepage.

On the login page, click the ‘Sign In’ tab.

Read the mock test instructions carefully displayed on the screen.

Click ‘Next’ to start the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 exam will comprise three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The RRB NTPC mock test replicates the actual CBT 2 paper pattern, enabling candidates to assess their preparation level before the final exam.