RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 Link Released: Check Practice Test Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
11:30 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 link for graduate-level candidates.
Those preparing for the upcoming RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through the official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025 link for graduate-level candidates. Those preparing for the upcoming RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) recruitment exam can now access the mock test through the official RRB websites.

Candidates can attempt the RRB NTPC CBT 2 mock test by simply clicking on the “Sign In” tab and following the on-screen instructions. This practice test has been designed to help aspirants familiarise themselves with the actual computer-based test (CBT) environment and exam pattern.

Earlier, the RRB NTPC 2025 city intimation slip and admit card for CBT 2 were also released online. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out for CBT 2: Download Steps and Latest Vacancy Details
How to Attempt RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025

  • Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
  • Click on the ‘RRB NTPC Mock Test Link’ available on the homepage.
  • On the login page, click the ‘Sign In’ tab.
  • Read the mock test instructions carefully displayed on the screen.
  • Click ‘Next’ to start the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Mock Test 2025.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 exam will comprise three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The RRB NTPC mock test replicates the actual CBT 2 paper pattern, enabling candidates to assess their preparation level before the final exam.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
11:32 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) RRB Exam Mock Test
