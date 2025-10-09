Colleges reopening

Colleges in Leh Reopen After Two Weeks - Mobile, Internet Services Remain Suspended

PTI
PTI
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
10:12 AM

File Image

Summary
Colleges across Leh district opened on Wednesday, after remaining closed for two weeks following the September 24 violence.
However, mobile internet services remain suspended. They are likely to be restored within the next couple of days, the officials said.

Colleges across Leh district opened on Wednesday, after remaining closed for two weeks following the September 24 violence, officials said.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a security review meeting and ordered lifting of other restrictions to restore complete normalcy in the Union territory, they said.

All colleges reopened on Wednesday morning after remaining closed since September 24, when Leh was rocked by widespread violence during an agitation spearheaded by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh.

The violence left four persons dead and scores injured. The authorities reopened schools up to class eight on October 3 and later up to class 12 as the situation improved.

However, mobile internet services remain suspended. They are likely to be restored within the next couple of days, the officials said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, banning assembly of five or more persons, are likely to continue for the time being, they said.

During the security review meeting chaired by LG Gupta, officers briefed him about the latest developments, including the phased reopening of schools, colleges, markets, and other public institutions across Ladakh.

Expressing satisfaction over the gradual return of normalcy, Gupta lauded the resilience, maturity and cooperation of the people of Ladakh in maintaining peace and harmony.

He said the reopening of educational institutions and markets is a positive indication of the public's trust in the administration's measures aimed at restoring normal life.

In view of the encouraging public response and overall improvement of the situation, Gupta directed the concerned authorities to gradually lift the remaining restrictions and ensure that all normal activities are resumed at the earliest.

He emphasised that the relaxation process should be carried out in a phased and coordinated manner to safeguard public safety while facilitating smooth movement and economic activity.

The LG appealed to people, especially the youth, to continue exercising restraint and not to be swayed by any attempts to disrupt peace or communal harmony.

"The progress of Ladakh depends on peace and stability. Every citizen has a role in upholding the values of unity and mutual respect," he said.

Reiterating the administration's firm commitment to the welfare of people, Gupta assured that all necessary steps are being taken to address public grievances, strengthen local governance and accelerate ongoing development projects.

He said the administration remains dedicated to making Ladakh a model of peace, sustainability and inclusive growth.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

