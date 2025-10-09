Kolkata Police DEO Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Link and Guidelines

Summary The Kolkata Police Recruitment Portal has officially released the Kolkata Police Data Entry Operator (DEO) Admit Card 2025 on its official website — recruitment.kolkatapolice.org. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets using their unique credentials.

The Kolkata Police Recruitment Portal has officially released the Kolkata Police Data Entry Operator (DEO) Admit Card 2025 on its official website — recruitment.kolkatapolice.org. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets using their application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Download Steps

Visit the official website at recruitment.kolkatapolice.org.

On the homepage, click on the official notice for the DEO admit card.

Click on the ‘Download’ link.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Submit the details and view your admit card on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details carefully and arrive at the exam venue well in advance on the exam day.

The Kolkata Police DEO recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025, across designated centres for 225 posts. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates must carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID.

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, such as errors in personal details or incorrect exam venue information, candidates have been advised to immediately contact the conducting body for necessary corrections.

Find the direct admit card download link here.