Patriotism, unity, hope take stage

To freedom

Kaavya Bagri of Class V and her friends practised hard for their Independence Day play. Their performance highlighted the story of the rise of nationalism in British India and the sacrifices of the freedom fighters.

"I was happy to be part of the play and to perfect it in just two weeks. I learnt a lot," said Kaavya, still emotional from the experience.

It was not enough for her and her friends only to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. Students of the Calcutta branch of Sri Sri Academy also highlighted the values of unity, inclusivity and responsibility that the leaders had taught the nation.

The morning began with a parade by the NCC cadets, scouts and guides. The Tricolour was hoisted by Lt Col Bijon Sharma, accompanied by principal Gargi Banerjee.

The stage came alive as the children of Sri Kripa Learning Centre presented a dance, highlighting inclusivity.

Next, students of Class III, IV and V took over. They presented Raag Yaman as a tribute to the motherland. A fusion of shlokas with Vande Mataram followed, a comment on India’s cultural unity. The skit on the freedom struggle took the audience back in time. The celebrations concluded with a medley of patriotic songs and a dance.

Lt Col Sharma applauded the children and urged them to carry forward the ideals of integrity and discipline.

Each child was given a notebook with a pen and a seed — an invitation to record good deeds while also planting for the future. This symbolic gesture linked personal growth with environmental responsibility.

"It was a celebration of freedom, unity and cultural diversity through vibrant parades, a flag hoisting ceremony and a band performance by our NCC Cadets and many other performances. Our children promised to continue the legacy of the freedom fighters and work for a brighter future," said headmistress Debadrita Sarkar.

"Every year, Independence Day reminds me that true freedom begins in our hearts — with values of respect, unity and responsibility that we pass on to our children," said the principal.

Fans of the bard

Advait Manish of Class VII loved the idea of solving crossword puzzles during school hours. What made the game fun this time was getting the names of different authors right. No, he was not passing time during a mere lecture but enjoying an event at an English fest, hosted by Vivekananda Mission School, Joka, for the first time. Rhapsody 2025 was dedicated to the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.

The school compound was transformed into a celebration of intellect, wit and artistry. The festivities were inaugurated by principal Ananya Dutta and chief guest and educator Sima Chakraborty.

The stage was set for a series of competitions. Budding poets sharpened their quills for a sonnet writing contest. The recitation contest saw students breathe life into Shakespeare’s beloved plays and sonnets.

Language lovers flexed their grey cells in the word puzzle challenge, while the tech-savvy crowd brought storytelling to the digital age in an innovative podcast competition. But Rhapsody 2025 wasn’t all words and verse — it had flavour too. The non-fire cooking competition served up a creative menu of themed snacks inspired by Shakespearean times.

The day’s most colourful moment came with the masquerade, the masks reviving the charm and drama of Shakespeare’s era. The school had set up a food court too.

"It was absolutely fascinating to witness the talent and enthusiasm shown by our students," said the principal.

New leaders

The dreams of Class XI students Rayan Chatterjee and Aarna Barnwal took off as they were formally handed the reins of managing the discipline of Swarnim International School, as head boy and head girl, at a formal investiture ceremony on August 1.

Guest Deepak Jalan, entrepreneur, bestowed the sashes and badges on the young leaders and urged them to shoulder their responsibilities with integrity and dedication.

Also present were the school's resident director Swati Sarawgi and founder-chairman H.P. Budhia, who inspired students to embrace their roles with confidence, uphold the school’s values and lead by example.

The formal proceedings commenced with the school song. The head boy and head girl got their badges as the primary ambassadors of the student community.

Others appointed were the captains, vice-captains and games captains of the four houses — Rohini (Green), Atri (Yellow), Dhruv (Blue) and Arundhati (Orange). Each leadership team has been given the responsibility to guide their house in academics, co-curricular activities and inter-house competitions, fostering team spirit throughout the year.

The ceremony also appointed some efficient students as prefects, forming a support system for the school's administrative and disciplinary framework.

"The ceremony filled my heart with immense pride and hope as I witnessed our young leaders step forward to embrace responsibility," said principal Rumjhumi Biswas.

Pride parade

One hundred and fifty students sang Vande Mataram on the grounds of K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. The song was composed in 1875.

Singing it along with her friends on Independence Day filled Ankita Sardar of Class X with pride. "It was our small tribute to the freedom fighters who gifted us this Independence," said the girl.

The theme this year was Sangam – The Confluence: The Meeting Point of Dreams, Cultures and Freedom.

The chief guest was Lt Col Sajet Joseph. He was welcomed with applause and drumbeats by the school band, led by captains Swastik Mal and Tanisha Parvin of Class X. A moment of silence was observed for the martyrs of the nation.

Principal Fr Jojo Thuruthayil CMI and the chief guest hoisted the Tricolour as the students sang the national anthem.

Students of Classes VII to IX took part in a parade. The rendition of Vande Mataram by the school choir followed, tugging at heartstrings. There was also a drill display by the students of Classes V to VII.

The celebration moved indoors to the auditorium, where the inaugural lamp was lit and the chief guest delivered a speech.

The stage opened to dancers twirling to Dhonodhanye pushpe bhora while the choir sang. Twenty-one students of Classes IV to X staged a play, Where Shadows Meet Light. The 18-minute show focused on the capabilities of the specially-abled and how every hurdle can be crossed.

A karate demonstration followed, showcasing the strength, discipline and fearlessness of young India.

The final dance sequence was about India’s growth and resilience since Independence and its future.

The event closed with a surprise birthday celebration for the principal.

"The school premises were transformed into a vibrant tableau, reflecting our nation's rich heritage. As we commemorate our nation's Independence, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing responsible citizens who will contribute to India's growth and prosperity," said theprincipal.

Science’s fun twist

Samrudra Motilal of Class VI entered the science exhibition rooms at K.E. Carmel School, Behala, with a heart full of curiosity. What hit him was the energy and excitement surrounding the exhibit zones. As he checked out various working models and experiments, complex concepts became simple and the once-dreaded science subjects seemed fun.

Students had turned their classrooms into hubs of innovation with models of eco-friendly walks, smart hospitals and experiments with robotics. They were also ready with explanations, making the school's annual science exhibition, or expo, a learning journey for all.

The judges of the event were educator Kausik Ghosh of Baghajatin High School, Jadavpur, and Rev. Br Alexander Maliakal CMI. They checked out every display and were impressed with the ideas. The judges also praised the teamwork that stood out in most projects on physics, chemistry, biology and environmental science.

Students conducted hands-on experiments and offered sustainable solutions.

What grabbed eyeballs were models of smart hospitals, road safety gears and innovations that can improve lives and build a greener world. Students showed how they can apply knowledge.

"The expo is more than just an annual event — it is our school’s effort to nurture students’ inquisitiveness and give them a platform to showcase their talent. It has become an indispensable part of the K.E. Carmel School, Behala, curriculum," said principal Rev. Fr Johnson Kadamthottu CMI.

Quick answers

Eight teams, 10 questions and a buzzer in front of them.

Which is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world? Modern High School presses the buzzer and answers Mt Kilimanjaro. Plus 10!

Questions pour one after another till two teams tie at the top spot. The event was Quaestio, an inter-school quiz competition for Classes IV and V. Hosted by Birla High School, the event was held at the school's Vidya Mandir auditorium on September 10. The quizmaster was Barry Phillip Antunis.

Sixteen schools from Calcutta locked horns in the preliminary round.

The finalists were Mahadevi Birla World Academy (MBWA), Indus Valley World School, Modern High School for Girls, Delhi Public School, Newtown, Delhi Public School, Megacity, South Point School, The BSS School and the host team represented by Divit Agarwal of Class IV and Aadvik Dixit and Mantra Patel of Class V.

The main round of the competition was divided into six segments. By the end of the fourth round, MBWA and Birla High School were leading.

The turning point was the buzzer round. Birla High School and MBWA tied at 70 points and Sudden Death or a tie-breaker was played out. The teams were asked three questions, which they had to write down. MBWA emerged winners, followed by Birla High School and Indus Valley World School.

"The Grey Matter round required one to think out of the box by applying their knowledge. That's the kind of competency-based learning we want to develop in our students," said headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay.

Said principal Loveleen Saigal: "Quizzing, to us, is about curiosity, awareness and observation — not just facts and figures.”

Pledge for greener city

Middle-school students took a pledge in a special assembly to make Calcutta pollution-free — and got down to work straightaway.

From planting saplings and spreading awareness to distributing potted plants to local shopkeepers, the students of Jewish Girls’ School did their bit to make the environment greener while celebrating Van Mahotsav recently. The morning assembly began with a prayer.

The students staged a skit to depict the harm caused by the indiscriminate cutting of trees. They then took a pledge to make Calcutta pollution-free through varied efforts to preserve the environment. Principal Monica Vincent also addressed the students, asked them to value trees. Kindergarten students, dressed in shades of green, held saplings in cups tosymbolise bond with nature.

The school's social service team assembled in the garden with charts and placards to spread awareness on the indispensable role that trees play in sustaining life. Joining them were the principal and vice-principal A. Razeq, who planted five saplings in the garden. The social service team finally distributed some of the freshly planted saplings to the shopkeepers near the school.

"Our school celebrated Van Mahotsav with great enthusiasm. Students planted saplings, took part in eco-friendly activities and learnt about the importance of trees," said the principal.