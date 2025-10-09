RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out for CBT 2: Download Steps and Latest Vacancy Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the regional RRB portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the regional RRB portals.

Steps to Download

Visit the official website of your respective RRB or regional portal.

On the homepage, click on the ‘RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025’ link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 13. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid photo identification.

Earlier, RRB had issued the NTPC CBT 2 exam city intimation slip on October 3, 2025, to help candidates plan their travel and logistics ahead of the examination.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies across various posts, including:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

Station Master: 994 posts

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts

For further exam-related announcements and updates, candidates must regularly visit their respective RRB websites.