RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Out for CBT 2: Download Steps and Latest Vacancy Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the regional RRB portals.
Steps to Download
- Visit the official website of your respective RRB or regional portal.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025’ link.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- The admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 13. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid photo identification.
Earlier, RRB had issued the NTPC CBT 2 exam city intimation slip on October 3, 2025, to help candidates plan their travel and logistics ahead of the examination.
Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies across various posts, including:
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts
Station Master: 994 posts
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 posts
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts
For further exam-related announcements and updates, candidates must regularly visit their respective RRB websites.