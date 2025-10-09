NTA SWAYAM July 2025

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Registration Begins: Course-Wise Exam Schedule & Question Count Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
10:41 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the SWAYAM July 2025 semester examination.
The SWAYAM examination is conducted twice a year, for the January and July semesters, to offer learners an opportunity to pursue courses from top Indian institutions online.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the SWAYAM July 2025 semester examination. Candidates interested in appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam can submit their applications through the official website — exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

The last date to fill out the SWAYAM July 2025 application form is October 30, 2025, while the fee payment window will remain open until October 31, 2025. Candidates can pay the examination fee using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

The SWAYAM examination is conducted twice a year, for the January and July semesters, to offer learners an opportunity to pursue courses from top Indian institutions online.

Exam Schedule

The SWAYAM July 2025 semester exams will be conducted in hybrid mode (computer-based and pen-and-paper) on December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025.

Exams will cover 648 courses and will be conducted in two shifts daily —

Shift 1: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Shift 2: 3 PM to 6 PM

NTA has uploaded the detailed course-wise exam schedule, which includes the course id, name, exam date, shift, mode, and question count.

Find the full exam schedule link here.

Exam Fee Structure

General (Unreserved): ₹750 for the first course, ₹600 for each additional course.

Gen-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and PwBD: ₹500 for the first course, ₹400 for each additional course.

Candidates can edit their application details between November 1 and 3, 2025.

Helpline and Further Updates

For technical queries or submission issues, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email swayam@nta.ac.in.

Applicants are also advised to regularly visit the official websites — nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/swayam — for the latest announcements and exam-related updates.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
10:42 AM
NTA SWAYAM July 2025 SWAYAM July semester National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds
