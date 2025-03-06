PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Eligibility and Scheme Details

Summary The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has officially opened registrations for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official PMIS portal, with the last date for registration set as March 12, 2025.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has officially opened registrations for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025, offering young aspirants a chance to gain hands-on experience in top companies across India. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official PMIS portal, with the last date for registration set as March 12, 2025.

Who Can Apply

The scheme is open to Indian citizens aged between 21 and 24 years who meet the following educational criteria:

10th or 12th pass students

Undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) degree holders from UGC/AICTE recognised university

Diploma holders

Additionally, applicants must be unemployed and should not be engaged in either full-time or part-time jobs.

How to Apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Visit the official PMIS website at pminternship.mca.gov.in. Find the registration link on the homepage and complete the registration process. Log in using the credentials generated during registration. Fill out the application form with the required details. Once the initial details are filled, a resume will be generated based on the information provided.

Proceeding resume generation from the portal the candidates will be provided with a browsing facility, where they will be able to apply for a maximum of five internship opportunities based on their preference.

The PM Internship Scheme was officially launched on October 3, 2024, to enhance skill development and provide practical industry exposure to unemployed youth. As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025, ₹800 crore has been allocated for the programme.

Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 with a one-time payment of ₹6,000 and will have the opportunity to work in top 500 companies across industries such as automobiles, finance, hospitality, and technology.

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 presents an excellent opportunity for young individuals to gain valuable industry exposure while earning a stipend. Interested candidates should complete their application before the March 12 deadline to secure a chance to work in some of India’s leading companies.

Find the direct registration link here.