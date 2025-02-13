KMAT 2025

Registration for KMAT 2025 Ends Feb 14; Steps to Apply Now and Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
13:22 PM

File Image

Summary
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the extended application window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) MBA 2025 – Session 1 on February 14 at 3PM. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms online at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

The initial application deadline was February 10, but the CEE Kerala extended it to allow more aspirants to apply.

KMAT 2025 Application Fees and Eligibility

  • INR 1,000 for general category candidates
  • INR 500 for SC candidates
  • No fee for ST candidates

KMAT 2025 Eligibility Criteria

  • Only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions. Notably, there is no age limit for applicants.
  • Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree (minimum three years) in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field.
  • Final-year students can also apply, provided their results are declared before the admission process begins.
KMAT 2025 Exam Pattern and Passing Criteria

The KMAT 2025 question paper will consist of 180 questions for a total of 720 marks, covering:

  • English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Data Sufficiency & Logical Reasoning
  • General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Each correct answer will fetch 4 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses. Unattempted questions will not affect the score.

The minimum passing marks are:

  • General & SEBC candidates: 72 marks (10% of 720)
  • SC/ ST/ PD candidates: 54 marks (7.5% of 720)

KMAT 2025 Selection Process

After the entrance exam, shortlisted candidates will go through a group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI).

Institutes will allocate:

  • 80% weightage to the entrance test score
  • 10% each to GD and PI

With the deadline approaching, candidates are advised to complete their applications before the portal closes.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
14:04 PM
KMAT 2025 Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025
