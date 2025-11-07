State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in: Check Shortlisted Candidates for Final Round

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
09:47 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.co.in. The announcement marks a significant step in the recruitment process for 541 PO vacancies across SBI branches nationwide.

The Mains examination, which served as the second phase of the recruitment process, tested candidates on analytical ability, banking awareness, data analysis, and reasoning skills. The result has been released in PDF format, featuring the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who will now move on to the next stage - Psychometric Test, Group Discussion, and Interview.

NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Due to Bihar Elections - Revised Schedule Updates
NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Due to Bihar Elections - Revised Schedule Updates
ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Schedule
ICAI CA January 2026 Registration Begins at icai.org - Link, Steps and Full Exam Schedule

How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025?

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on the ‘Recruitment Results’ section.
  • Select the ‘Main Exam Result’ option.
  • The result PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the document for future use.

Candidates who have qualified in the Mains exam will undergo the Psychometric Test to assess their behavioural and managerial attributes, followed by a Group Discussion (GD) and Interview round that will evaluate their leadership, communication, and decision-making skills.

The final selection will be based on the aggregate performance across all stages of the recruitment process.

Find the shortlisted candidates’ list here.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
09:48 AM
State Bank of India (SBI) SBI PO mains examination Result
Similar stories
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Due to Bihar Elections - Revised Schedule Updates

University of Warwick

Explore Study Opportunities as Uni of Warwick Announces Multi-City India Tour: Check . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - WBMCC Issues Debarment Notice

IAF officers

IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025 Result Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Check Scores at agnipathvayu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams Due to Bihar Elections - Revised Schedule Updates

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s 9th Convocation Highlights Innovation, Global Vision and Student Success

St Xavier’s University

X-Verse 2025: St Xavier’s University Gears Up for a Cosmic Intra-College Experience

University of Warwick

Explore Study Opportunities as Uni of Warwick Announces Multi-City India Tour: Check . . .

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - WBMCC Issues Debarment Notice

IAF officers

IAF Agniveer Vayu 2025 Result Declared for Phase 1 Exam; Check Scores at agnipathvayu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality