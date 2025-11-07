SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in: Check Shortlisted Candidates for Final Round

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.co.in. The announcement marks a significant step in the recruitment process for 541 PO vacancies across SBI branches nationwide.

The Mains examination, which served as the second phase of the recruitment process, tested candidates on analytical ability, banking awareness, data analysis, and reasoning skills. The result has been released in PDF format, featuring the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who will now move on to the next stage - Psychometric Test, Group Discussion, and Interview.

How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025?

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

Click on the ‘Recruitment Results’ section.

Select the ‘Main Exam Result’ option.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save the document for future use.

Candidates who have qualified in the Mains exam will undergo the Psychometric Test to assess their behavioural and managerial attributes, followed by a Group Discussion (GD) and Interview round that will evaluate their leadership, communication, and decision-making skills.

The final selection will be based on the aggregate performance across all stages of the recruitment process.

Find the shortlisted candidates’ list here.