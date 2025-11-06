Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s 9th Convocation Highlights Innovation, Global Vision and Student Success

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
16:43 PM

Dayananda Sagar University

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) celebrated a landmark moment as it hosted its 9th Annual Convocation Ceremony.
The event was a vibrant reflection of DSU’s mission to foster academic excellence, innovation, and holistic growth.

Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) celebrated a landmark moment as it hosted its 9th Annual Convocation Ceremony at the Harohalli Campus, conferring degrees upon over 2,500 graduates across various disciplines. The event was a vibrant reflection of DSU’s mission to foster academic excellence, innovation, and holistic growth.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Dr. D. Hemachandra Sagar, Chancellor, Dr. D. Premachandra Sagar, Pro-Chancellor, and Prof. B. S. Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor. The leaders congratulated the graduating class and urged them to uphold the values of integrity, leadership, and lifelong learning in their personal and professional journeys.

Delivering an inspiring Chief Guest Address, Dr. Govindan Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), encouraged graduates to embrace research and continuous learning in a rapidly evolving world. He underscored the significance of scientific inquiry and innovation as catalysts for national development.

Glimpses from the ceremony.

Glimpses from the ceremony. Dayananda Sagar University

Adding a global perspective, Mr. Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy, and Ms. Tracy Austina Z., Global Head – Learning & Development, Tata Technologies Ltd., served as Guests of Honour. They spoke about international collaboration, emerging technologies, and the transformative role of youth in driving sustainable progress.

In his presidential address, Dr. Hemachandra Sagar reiterated DSU’s vision of creating future-ready leaders equipped with critical thinking and ethical values. Dr. Premachandra Sagar highlighted the university’s strong focus on industry-academia partnerships, ensuring its graduates remain at the forefront of innovation and employability.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satyanarayana expressed pride in DSU’s growing community of changemakers, many of whom have already excelled in research, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

The convocation concluded in a spirit of celebration, as students, faculty, and families came together to honour the graduates’ achievements. The event reaffirmed DSU’s enduring mission—to empower learners to lead with knowledge, compassion, and creativity, shaping a better and more sustainable future.

