UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025 Out - Download Link for All Subjects Here

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPPSC website.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) Recruitment Examination 2025. The written exam, which aims to fill 7,466 Assistant Teacher posts in government secondary schools across the state, will be conducted on December 6 and 7, 2025. The test will be held across multiple divisional headquarters districts and will cover four subjects - Mathematics, Hindi, Science, and Sanskrit. Mathematics and Hindi papers are scheduled for the first day, followed by Science and Sanskrit on the next.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPPSC website using their One Time Registration (OTR) number. The commission has mandated that all candidates must carry two passport-sized photographs, along with both the original and a photocopy of a valid identity proof, to gain entry into the examination centre. Entry to the centres will open one hour and 30 minutes before the scheduled examination and will close 45 minutes prior to the start time, after which no candidate will be allowed inside.

To access their admit card, candidates need to visit the UPPSC website (uppsc.up.nic.in), click on the relevant subject admit card link, and log in using their OTR number and password or date of birth. After verifying personal details such as name, subject, exam date, and examination centre, they can download the hall ticket in PDF format.

Find the direct admit card download link here.