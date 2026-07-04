UP Board Compartment, Improvement Exams 2026: Check Date, Timings and Guidelines for Classes 10, 12

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement examinations for 2026. Candidates who have registered for the compartment or improvement examinations are advised to take note of the examination timings, practical examination schedule and guidelines issued by the board.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement examinations for 2026. According to the official notification, both examinations will be conducted on July 28 at designated examination centres across the state. Candidates who have registered for the compartment or improvement examinations are advised to take note of the examination timings, practical examination schedule and guidelines issued by the board to ensure smooth participation in the examination process.

As per the timetable, the Class 10 compartment and improvement examination will be conducted in the morning shift from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM. The Class 12 Intermediate compartment examination, on the other hand, will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. The examinations will take place at centres identified by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) at the respective district headquarters, where all necessary arrangements have been directed to be made for the secure and orderly conduct of the examinations.

Before the written examinations, the board will conduct project-based practical examinations and internal assessment tests for candidates appearing in the Class 10 improvement and compartment examinations. Similarly, practical examinations for students appearing in the Class 12 compartment examination will also be organised. These practical and internal assessment examinations are scheduled to be conducted on July 16 and July 17 for candidates who had successfully completed the online application process.

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The board has also issued comprehensive examination guidelines for district authorities and examination centres to maintain the integrity and security of the examination process. The District Inspector of Schools has been instructed to ensure that only authorised individuals, including candidates, centre administrators, teaching staff and non-teaching employees, are allowed entry into the examination centres. The entry of any external or unauthorised persons has been strictly prohibited throughout the examination period.

Centre administrators have been directed to ensure that unnecessary crowds do not gather at the entrance before the commencement of the examinations or after their conclusion. Candidates have also been prohibited from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches or any other electronic devices into the examination hall. Authorities have been instructed to enforce these restrictions strictly to prevent any malpractice during the examinations.

To strengthen examination security, all examination rooms must be equipped with fully functional CCTV cameras with voice recording facilities and operational internet routers throughout the examination period. The board has further directed that question papers be stored securely in double-lock cupboards inside designated strong rooms, following the same security protocol adopted during the main board examinations. The strong rooms are required to remain under continuous 24-hour CCTV surveillance with voice recording. On the day of the examination, sealed packets containing question papers must be opened and distributed only in the presence of the Centre Administrator, External Centre Administrator and the Static Magistrate under CCTV monitoring to ensure complete transparency.

In addition, the UP Board has instructed school principals to complete all post-practical examination formalities within the prescribed timeline. Principals have been directed to submit the subject-wise marks lists for Class 10 internal assessments as well as the OMR sheets containing marks awarded in the Intermediate practical examinations to the respective regional offices by July 20.