UP Board Exam 2027: New Centre Selection Rule and Timeline Announced for Classes 10, 12

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has begun preparations for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2027 academic session. For the first time, the board will finalise all examination centres through a completely online system.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has begun preparations for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2027 academic session by introducing a major reform in the examination centre selection process. For the first time, the board will finalise all examination centres through a completely online system, replacing the earlier method of centre allocation. Alongside this reform, the board has also begun registering High School and Intermediate students through its official portal, examreg.upmsp.edu.in.

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the online process for determining examination centres will commence on July 20 and continue until September 18, 2026.

As per the official schedule, school principals will be required to upload detailed information regarding their institution's infrastructure and physical resources on the board's portal by July 20, 2026. The information submitted by schools will subsequently undergo physical verification by a Tehsil-level committee constituted by the respective District Magistrate. This verification process is scheduled to be completed by August 3, 2026.

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Following the field verification, District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) will upload and update the verification reports received from the Tehsil-level committees by August 10, 2026. Based on these verified details, the board will prepare and publish a preliminary list of eligible schools, along with the proposed student allocations, for public viewing on August 17, 2026.

The board will also display a separate list of debarred, unrecognised and other ineligible schools on the DIOS portal on August 18, 2026. Subsequently, on August 22, 2026, the District Inspector of Schools will publish the proposed examination centre list in local newspapers, allowing students, parents and school principals to review the details and submit objections or complaints online through the official UPMSP website.

The objections received during this period will be examined by the District Centre Determination Committee. After reviewing all representations, the committee will submit its approved recommendations online to the board by September 1, 2026. Based on these recommendations, the UP Board will publish the approved examination centre list, along with school-wise student allocations, on its official website on September 7, 2026.

The board has also provided an additional opportunity for stakeholders to raise concerns regarding examination centre capacity or student allocation. Final representations and objections can be submitted through the board's online portal until September 14, 2026. After considering all remaining objections, the board will resolve the pending issues and publish the final examination centre list on September 18, 2026, officially concluding the centre selection process.

Meanwhile, the UP Board has also released the schedule for collection and submission of examination fees for the 2027 board examinations. Schools have been instructed to collect admission and examination fees from High School and Intermediate students by August 5, 2026. The collected fees must subsequently be deposited in the government treasury through the prescribed challan process by August 10, 2026.

Schools and students have been advised to regularly monitor the official UPMSP portal for further notifications and updates related to the 2027 board examinations.