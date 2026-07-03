Karnataka Examinations Authority

KCET 2026: KEA Asks Candidates with Revised Class 12 Marks to Submit Updated Marksheets

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
16:51 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to an official notification, eligible candidates must submit a copy of their revised Class 12 marksheet in person at the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, between July 4 and July 6, 2026
KEA also clarified that the candidate's merit position for the counselling process will be determined only after the verification of the revised marks is completed

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed candidates from CBSE, CISCE and other state education boards whose Class 12 marks were revised following the 2026 revaluation process to submit their updated marksheets for verification.

According to an official notification, eligible candidates must submit a copy of their revised Class 12 marksheet in person at the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, between July 4 and July 6, 2026.

The authority said the revised marks will be considered only after they are verified through the candidate's DigiLocker account. KEA also clarified that the candidate's merit position for the counselling process will be determined only after the verification of the revised marks is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification applies to candidates from CBSE, CISCE and other state boards whose board examination scores changed after revaluation and who wish to have the updated marks considered for admissions under the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026.

Along with the notice, KEA has also announced the first-round counselling schedule for admissions to undergraduate professional programmes, including engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, nursing and allied health sciences.

Mock seat allotment result: July 6, 2026 (after 11 am)

Option modification window (add, alter, rearrange or delete choices): July 6, 2026 (2 pm) to July 9, 2026 (10 am)

First-round seat allotment result: July 15, 2026 (after 11 am)

The KCET 2026 web option entry process concluded on June 30, and candidates who exercised their preferences during the option entry window will be considered for seat allotment.

Candidates with revised board examination marks have been advised to complete the document submission process within the stipulated deadline to ensure that their updated scores are reflected during merit preparation. KEA has also urged aspirants to regularly check the official website for further announcements related to seat allotment, admission confirmation and subsequent counselling rounds.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
16:51 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2026 Karnataka Examination Authority
Similar stories
DU Admissions

DU UG Admission 2026 Phase II Begins, CSAS Registration Portal Opens - Check All Date. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 to Be Declared Shortly; Check Expected Date and Time

NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Allotment on July 7

WBJEE

WBJEE JELET 2026 OMR Response Sheet Released; Here's How to Download, Raise Objection. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
DU Admissions

DU UG Admission 2026 Phase II Begins, CSAS Registration Portal Opens - Check All Date. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 to Be Declared Shortly; Check Expected Date and Time

NIPS

Leading Hotel Professionals Mentor NIPS Kolkata Students in Month-Long Industry Serie. . .

NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Allotment on July 7

WBJEE

WBJEE JELET 2026 OMR Response Sheet Released; Here's How to Download, Raise Objection. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET CAP 2026 Counselling Registration Begins for UG, PG Courses - Link and Schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality