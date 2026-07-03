KCET 2026: KEA Asks Candidates with Revised Class 12 Marks to Submit Updated Marksheets

Summary According to an official notification, eligible candidates must submit a copy of their revised Class 12 marksheet in person at the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, between July 4 and July 6, 2026 KEA also clarified that the candidate's merit position for the counselling process will be determined only after the verification of the revised marks is completed

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed candidates from CBSE, CISCE and other state education boards whose Class 12 marks were revised following the 2026 revaluation process to submit their updated marksheets for verification.

According to an official notification, eligible candidates must submit a copy of their revised Class 12 marksheet in person at the KEA Office, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, between July 4 and July 6, 2026.

The authority said the revised marks will be considered only after they are verified through the candidate's DigiLocker account. KEA also clarified that the candidate's merit position for the counselling process will be determined only after the verification of the revised marks is completed.

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The notification applies to candidates from CBSE, CISCE and other state boards whose board examination scores changed after revaluation and who wish to have the updated marks considered for admissions under the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026.

Along with the notice, KEA has also announced the first-round counselling schedule for admissions to undergraduate professional programmes, including engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, nursing and allied health sciences.

Mock seat allotment result: July 6, 2026 (after 11 am)

Option modification window (add, alter, rearrange or delete choices): July 6, 2026 (2 pm) to July 9, 2026 (10 am)

First-round seat allotment result: July 15, 2026 (after 11 am)

The KCET 2026 web option entry process concluded on June 30, and candidates who exercised their preferences during the option entry window will be considered for seat allotment.

Candidates with revised board examination marks have been advised to complete the document submission process within the stipulated deadline to ensure that their updated scores are reflected during merit preparation. KEA has also urged aspirants to regularly check the official website for further announcements related to seat allotment, admission confirmation and subsequent counselling rounds.