Delhi University

DU Likely to Begin ECA Quota Trials From July 15; Check Guidelines Issued For Candidates

PTI
PTI
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
16:58 PM

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Summary
The university has directed candidates to bring all equipment, instruments, costumes, props or stationery required for their performances, adding that no borrowing or sharing of such items will be allowed
The instructions lay down separate guidelines for each ECA category, including creative writing, dance, debate, digital media, fine arts, music, theatre, quiz, divinity and yoga

Delhi University is likely to begin physical trials for admissions under the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota from July 15, with the schedule to be notified on the university's admission portal, said an official notification on Friday.

The notification said that no individual communication would be sent to candidates regarding the trial schedule and advised applicants to regularly check the varsity admission website for updates on category-wise trial centres and tentative dates.

Candidates must report only at the centre allotted for their respective ECA category with the original copies of all ECA certificates uploaded during registration, along with their CUET scorecard at the time of reporting, the notification said, advising outstation candidates to make their own travel and accommodation arrangements.

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The university has directed candidates to bring all equipment, instruments, costumes, props or stationery required for their performances, adding that no borrowing or sharing of such items will be allowed. There will be no prescribed syllabus for the trials, and assessment will be based solely on proficiency in the relevant ECA category.

According to the guidelines, the assessment committee's decision on evaluation and award of marks will be final and binding, with no provision for grievances or a second opportunity. Audio or video recording of the trials has also been prohibited, while the use of unauthorised electronic devices, internet facilities or artificial intelligence tools during the trials could lead to cancellation of candidature.

The university has also said candidates will participate in their own fitness and risk, and no special consideration will be given in case of illness or injury during the trial, the notification said.

The instructions lay down separate guidelines for each ECA category, including creative writing, dance, debate, digital media, fine arts, music, theatre, quiz, divinity and yoga.

For creative writing and debate, topics will be announced on the spot, while dance, music and theatre candidates have been asked to prepare performances of three to five minutes, depending on the category, it said.

Digital media candidates must bring their own equipment and a copy of their previous work, while the use of image-editing software, filters or AI-based enhancement tools has been barred. Quiz candidates will be tested on current affairs and general knowledge through one or more written rounds.

The university has also provided for requests to change trial dates only in exceptional cases, such as non-availability of travel tickets for outstation candidates, subject to approval by the ECA Committee, it said.

No trial will be rescheduled once the notified dates for a category are over, including on medical grounds, according to the university notification.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
16:58 PM
Delhi University Delhi University (DU) DU Admission
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