DU UG Admission 2026 Phase II Begins, CSAS Registration Portal Opens - Check All Dates

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate Admissions (CSAS-UG) 2026. Candidates who completed the Phase I registration process can now log in to the CSAS portal and participate in the preference-filling process.

The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate Admissions (CSAS-UG) 2026, enabling eligible candidates to submit their preferred programme and college combinations for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who completed the Phase I registration process can now log in to the CSAS portal and participate in the preference-filling process, which will remain open until 11.59 PM on July 11. The university has also confirmed that the first seat allotment list will be published at 5 PM on July 16.

According to the admission schedule, candidates participating in Phase II are required to map the subjects they studied in Class 12 with the corresponding Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 papers. The university has made it mandatory for applicants to have appeared in CUET (UG) 2026 in subjects that are the same as or closely related to those they passed in their Class 12 examination.

During this phase, applicants will have the opportunity to choose and prioritise programme-college combinations based on their eligibility. The university has allowed candidates to select as many eligible programme and college combinations as they wish. These preferences can also be modified before the deadline through the designated preference-editing window. Once the Phase II deadline ends, all saved preferences will be automatically locked and considered for the seat allocation process.

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The University of Delhi has scheduled a correction window from 10 AM on July 10 until 11.59 PM on July 11, during which candidates will be able to make permissible corrections to their registration details, if required. In addition, the university will publish simulated ranks at 5 PM on July 12 to help candidates assess their admission prospects. Based on these simulated ranks, applicants will be allowed to revise and reorder their programme and college preferences until 4.59 PM on July 13 before the final allotment process begins.

The first CSAS undergraduate seat allocation list will be released on July 16. Candidates who receive seats in the first round will have to accept their allotted seats between July 16 and July 18. Colleges and departments will verify and approve the online applications by July 20, while the final date for payment of admission fees under the first round has been fixed as July 21.

The university has also outlined the procedure for the second round of admissions. The second seat allocation list will be announced at noon on July 25. Candidates allotted seats in this round will be required to accept their admissions by July 26, after which colleges will complete the verification process by July 27. The last date to pay the admission fee for the second round is July 28.

For the first round, the final opportunity to reorder higher preferences will close automatically at 11.59 PM on July 21, while the corresponding deadline for the second round has been set for 11.59 PM on July 28.

The University of Delhi is offering admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes along with 150 Bachelor of Arts programme combinations across its affiliated colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.