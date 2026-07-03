Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 to Be Declared Shortly; Check Expected Date and Time

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
15:33 PM

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Summary
The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 is expected to be announced in the first week of July 2026 on the official Join Indian Army website
Once released, the result will be available in PDF format, containing the names or roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process

Candidates who appeared for the Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 are awaiting the declaration of the written examination results. The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 is expected to be announced in the first week of July 2026 on the official Join Indian Army website.

Once released, the result will be available in PDF format, containing the names or roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Indian Army conducted the Agniveer CEE 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 1 to June 16, 2026, for multiple categories, including Agniveer General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Tradesman and Women Military Police.

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Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result once it is declared:

  1. Visit the official Join Indian Army website.
  2. Open the Agniveer section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 link.
  4. Open the result PDF and search using your roll number or name.
  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the Common Entrance Examination will be shortlisted for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process, including:

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
  • Medical Examination
  • Document Verification

The Physical Fitness Test (PFT) includes a 1.6 km run, pull-ups, a 9-foot ditch and zig-zag balance test. Candidates who clear the PFT will undergo the Physical Measurement Test, during which height, chest and weight will be assessed according to the prescribed standards.

The medical examination will evaluate candidates on parameters such as eyesight, hearing, chest X-ray, blood and urine tests, tattoos and overall medical fitness. Those who successfully clear all stages will be considered for inclusion in the final Indian Army Agniveer 2026 merit list.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
15:34 PM
Indian Army Agniveer Results out
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