UP TGT Result 2026 Out, Subject-Wise Merit List Released: Link and Verification Schedule Here

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the results of the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the result PDF through the commission’s official website (upessc.up.gov.in).

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the results of the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the result PDF through the commission’s official website (upessc.up.gov.in). The announcement comes shortly after the successful completion of the written examination, which was conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026.

The UP TGT examination was held to recruit qualified teachers for various subjects in aided secondary educational institutions throughout Uttar Pradesh. With the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will now move to the next stage of the recruitment process, which includes document verification.

UPESSC has informed candidates that call letters for the document verification process will be available from July 1, 2026. Eligible candidates are advised to download the required documents and regularly monitor the official website for further instructions. The document verification exercise is scheduled to commence on July 9, 2026, and will be conducted at the commission’s office located at 23, Alanganj, Prayagraj.

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The verification process will be held on different dates for various subjects. Candidates shortlisted in Sanskrit will undergo document verification on July 9, followed by Mathematics candidates on July 10. Verification for Physical Education, Music, Agriculture, Urdu, Home Science and Commerce will take place on July 13. Candidates belonging to the Hindi subject category will be called on July 14, while those from Biology and Science disciplines will appear on July 15. The verification process for English candidates is scheduled for July 16, and applicants from Social Science and Arts subjects will complete the process on July 17.

Commission Chairman Prashant Kumar stated that comprehensive instructions regarding document verification and the online submission of educational certificates, reservation-related records and other required documents will be issued separately through the official website. The commission will also provide dedicated links to facilitate the uploading of relevant documents by shortlisted candidates before the verification process begins.

Candidates have been advised to report for verification on their designated dates and carry all required original documents along with supporting certificates.

The commission further indicated that the final selection list for UP TGT Recruitment 2026 will be prepared and announced soon after the completion of document verification.

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