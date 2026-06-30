CDAC

CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2026 Released at cdac.in; Exam on July 4 and 5

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2026
15:12 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cdac.in, using their login credentials
The CDAC C-CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 4 and July 5, 2026

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released the admit cards for the Computerised Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cdac.in, using their login credentials.

To access the admit card, candidates will need to enter their form number and password. CDAC has advised applicants to use the form number and password sent to their registered email address while logging in.

In an official notice, the institute stated that candidates found ineligible at any stage of the admission process or during the course will have their admission cancelled immediately. It also warned that the penalty and refund provisions mentioned in the Admission Booklet will be applicable in such cases.

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The CDAC C-CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 4 and July 5, 2026. According to the official schedule, classes for the upcoming batch of postgraduate diploma programmes will commence on August 24, 2026.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the CDAC C-CAT 2026 admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall may not be permitted without these documents.

CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

  • Visit the official website at cdac.in.
  • Click on the CDAC C-CAT Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your form number and password.
  • Submit the details to access the hall ticket.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for use on the examination day.

The CDAC C-CAT is conducted for admission to various postgraduate diploma programmes offered by the institute in fields such as Advanced Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and other emerging technology domains.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2026
15:13 PM
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