JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Announced - Check Institute Wise Allocations, Reporting Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
09:17 AM

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Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for the 2026 counselling process.
Eligible candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official JoSAA portal.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for the 2026 counselling process. Eligible candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official JoSAA portal by logging in with their application credentials.

The counselling process covers admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, and various Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round can access their allotment details online and proceed with the admission formalities within the prescribed schedule.

To check the Round 2 allotment result, candidates need to visit the official JoSAA website (josaa.nic.in) and select the seat allotment result link available on the homepage. After logging in using their application number and password, candidates can view their allotted institute and programme details. Applicants are advised to download and retain a copy of the allotment result for future admission-related procedures. The authority had earlier released the Round 1 seat allotment results, and the second round now offers candidates an opportunity to secure a preferred seat based on their rank, choices and seat availability.

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Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 are required to complete the online reporting process between June 30 and July 3, 2026, up to 5 PM. The reporting procedure includes payment of the seat acceptance fee, uploading the required documents for verification, and responding to any queries raised by the verification authorities.

The deadline for payment of the seat acceptance fee has also been fixed at July 3, 2026, by 5 PM. In cases where candidates encounter issues related to fee payment, the authority will address and resolve such matters on July 4, 2026, until 5 PM.

JoSAA has also provided an option for candidates who wish to withdraw from the counselling process. Requests for withdrawal can be submitted between July 1 and July 3, 2026, until 5 PM. Additionally, the final date for responding to withdrawal-related queries and other verification-related issues arising from Round 2 allotments has been set as July 5, 2026, by 5 PM.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
09:18 AM
JoSAA Counselling 2026 seat allotment Result Joint Seat Allocation Authority
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