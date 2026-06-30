TG TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open

Summary The department has also activated the objection window. Candidates who identify any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections online until July 2, 2026 through the official portal A total of 1,36,418 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 32,779 applied for Paper I, 86,305 for Paper II, and 17,334 for both papers

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download both documents from the official website.

The department has also activated the objection window. Candidates who identify any discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections online until July 2, 2026 through the official portal.

The TG TET 2026 examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22 at various centres across Telangana. A total of 1,36,418 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 32,779 applied for Paper I, 86,305 for Paper II, and 17,334 for both papers. The applicant pool also included 28,149 in-service government teachers.

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Candidates can use the provisional answer key along with their response sheet to estimate their probable scores ahead of the release of the final answer key and results.

According to the TG TET marking scheme, candidates are awarded one mark for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

TS TET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official TG TET website: tgtet.aptonline.in

Click on the TG TET 2026 Answer Key link.

Select the answer key corresponding to your paper and question set.

Download the response sheet.

Compare your responses with the provisional answer key and save both documents for future reference.

As per the official TG TET June 2026 notification, the results are scheduled to be announced between July 28 and July 31, 2026.

Candidates who qualify will be awarded a TG TET Eligibility Certificate, which carries lifetime validity. The certificate is mandatory for applying to teaching positions in government, local body, and aided schools across Telangana.