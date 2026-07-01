NEET PG 2026

Eligibility Criteria Review Delaying NEET PG 2026 Registrations? Check Exam Date, Schedule Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
10:10 AM

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Summary
The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 is expected to begin shortly.
The ongoing review has focused on the zero-percentile qualifying policy that was implemented during the previous admission cycle.

The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 is expected to begin shortly, even as the Union Health Ministry reviews the eligibility criteria for postgraduate medical admissions nationwide. The ongoing review has focused on the zero-percentile qualifying policy that was implemented during the previous admission cycle, with discussions reportedly underway regarding the introduction of a minimum qualifying benchmark for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes.

According to several reports, authorities are considering replacing the existing zero-percentile eligibility provision with a minimum 40th-percentile cutoff for postgraduate admissions. The proposal is being considered in response to concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the balance between filling vacant medical seats and maintaining academic standards in medical education. Officials are also believed to be evaluating the possibility of conducting additional rounds of counselling depending on the number of seats that remain unfilled after the regular admission process.

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The zero-percentile eligibility provision was introduced as a measure to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats that remained unoccupied after multiple counselling rounds. In an effort to improve seat occupancy, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), acting under directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had significantly reduced the qualifying percentile requirements for NEET PG admissions. Under the revised framework, the qualifying threshold for general category candidates was lowered from the 50th percentile to the 7th percentile, while candidates belonging to reserved categories became eligible at a zero-percentile score.

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Despite the relaxation of eligibility norms, a substantial number of postgraduate medical seats reportedly remained vacant during the 2025-26 academic session. Reports indicate that approximately 1,140 seats were left unfilled even after the revised criteria were implemented. The continued vacancy of seats despite the lowered qualifying standards has prompted policymakers and education authorities to reassess the effectiveness of the measure and consider alternative approaches to balancing seat utilisation with academic quality.

The policy has also sparked debate within the medical community. Several doctors’ associations and healthcare professionals have expressed concerns over the repeated reduction of qualifying cutoffs, arguing that such measures could adversely affect the quality of medical education and potentially have long-term implications for healthcare delivery. Prominent medical bodies, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) and the Federation of Doctors Associations (FORDA), had earlier opposed the revised eligibility criteria and urged authorities to reconsider the decision. These organisations have maintained that postgraduate medical admissions should continue to be governed by merit-based standards to preserve the quality of specialist training in the country.

Meanwhile, aspirants preparing for NEET PG 2026 are awaiting the commencement of the application process. The National Board of Examinations is expected to release the official notification and detailed information bulletin in the coming days. This year's examination is scheduled for August 30, 2026.

Once released, the official notification will provide comprehensive details regarding eligibility conditions, examination schedules, application procedures and counselling guidelines for the upcoming admission cycle.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
10:11 AM
NEET PG 2026 NEET PG Union health ministry Registration eligibility
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