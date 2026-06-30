UPCATET Result 2026 Declared at upcatetexam.org; 14,802 Candidates Qualify for Counselling

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards by logging in at upcatetexam.org According to the official figures, 18,827 candidates registered for UPCATET 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2026 results have been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their scorecards by logging in at upcatetexam.org.

According to the official figures, 18,827 candidates registered for UPCATET 2026. Of these, 16,349 candidates appeared for the examination, while 14,802 candidates have qualified and are now eligible to participate in the counselling and admission process.

The qualifying candidates include:

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Total applications received: 18,827

Candidates who appeared: 16,349

Candidates qualified: 14,802

Among the qualified candidates, 73 per cent are male, while 27 per cent are female.

The merit rank of every qualified candidate has been published along with the result. The rank list will play a crucial role during the counselling and seat allotment process at participating agricultural universities.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their merit rank and keep all required documents ready, as admissions will be conducted strictly on the basis of merit.

UPCATET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official UPCATET website. Click on the UPCATET 2026 Result link on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials. Submit the details to access the scorecard. Download and save the result for future reference and the counselling process.

Qualified candidates should regularly visit the official UPCATET website for updates regarding the counselling schedule, choice filling, document verification and seat allotment process.

The merit list released with the result will be used for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by participating agricultural universities in Uttar Pradesh.