UPTET Admit Card 2026 Issued, Link Activated - Check Hall Ticket, Exam Pattern Details

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. Registered applicants can now access and download their hall tickets from the official UPESSC website - upessc.up.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. Registered applicants can now access and download their hall tickets from the official UPESSC website - upessc.up.gov.in. The admit card serves as a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, and candidates have been advised to obtain and verify it well before the examination dates.

Candidates can download their UPTET 2026 admit cards by visiting the official UPESSC portal and accessing the admit card link available on the homepage. To log in, applicants will need to enter their registration/mobile number, name/father’s name and date of birth. After submitting the required credentials, candidates can view their hall ticket, carefully review all the details mentioned on it, and download a copy for future use. A printed copy of the admit card must be carried to the examination centre on the day of the test. In case of any discrepancies in personal information, examination centre details, or other particulars, candidates should immediately contact the commission through the official platform for necessary corrections before the examination is conducted.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 2, July 3, and July 4, 2026, at various examination centres across the state. The examination will be conducted in offline mode using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets. To accommodate the large number of applicants, the test will be organised in two shifts each day. Candidates have been instructed to refer to their individual admit cards for information regarding reporting time, examination shift, and centre allocation.

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UPTET continues to be one of the most important eligibility examinations for aspiring teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The test is divided into two separate papers based on the level of teaching for which candidates seek eligibility. Paper 1 is designed for applicants who wish to teach students in Classes 1 to 5 at the primary level, while Paper 2 is intended for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8 at the upper primary level. Candidates interested in teaching across both levels are required to appear for both papers.

The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English and will follow the traditional pen-and-paper format. The eligibility certificate awarded after qualifying the examination carries lifetime validity, allowing candidates to apply for teaching positions in the state whenever recruitment opportunities arise.

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