UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 Out - Qualified Candidates List & Increased Vacancy Details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The results have been published in PDF format, featuring the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the PCS Mains examination. Aspirants who appeared for the preliminary test conducted on October 12, 2025, can now access the result document and verify whether their roll number has been selected for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The UPPSC PCS 2025 examination aims to recruit candidates for various positions under the State Administrative Service. As per the Commission, a total of 6,26,387 applicants had registered online for the recruitment notification released on February 20. Of these, 2,65,270 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination held in October. This year’s recruitment drive has also witnessed a significant expansion in vacancies, rising sharply from 200 posts to 920 posts. The revised distribution includes 814 positions under PCS and 106 posts allocated for Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Regional Forest Officer (RFO).

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar announced that 11,727 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2025. The Commission will soon issue detailed instructions regarding the mains examination schedule, along with guidelines for the online application process for qualified candidates. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official UPPSC website for timely updates on the upcoming stages of the selection procedure.

Check the full qualifying list here.