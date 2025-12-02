IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Published - Check Scorecard and Next Recruitment Stage Updates

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination can now check their result status for the CRP-PO/MT-XV recruitment cycle.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination held on October 12, 2025, can now check their result status for the CRP-PO/MT-XV recruitment cycle. Along with the results, IBPS has also published the section-wise and overall marks secured by candidates, allowing them to assess their performance in detail. Those shortlisted in the mains examination will next be called for the group exercise and interview round, which forms the final phase of the selection process.

To check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025, applicants should visit ibps.in and click on the link titled ‘Result Status of Online Mains Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV’. The login window will then appear, prompting candidates to enter their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth. Upon successful login, the main result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

The IBPS PO Mains scorecard will remain available for download until December 7, 2025. Candidates are advised to secure a copy of their scorecard within this window, as it will be required during the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.