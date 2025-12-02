IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Published - Check Scorecard and Next Recruitment Stage Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Dec 2025
10:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in.
Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination can now check their result status for the CRP-PO/MT-XV recruitment cycle.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination held on October 12, 2025, can now check their result status for the CRP-PO/MT-XV recruitment cycle. Along with the results, IBPS has also published the section-wise and overall marks secured by candidates, allowing them to assess their performance in detail. Those shortlisted in the mains examination will next be called for the group exercise and interview round, which forms the final phase of the selection process.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Link and Exam Guidelines
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Issued - Download Link and Exam Guidelines

To check the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025, applicants should visit ibps.in and click on the link titled ‘Result Status of Online Mains Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV’. The login window will then appear, prompting candidates to enter their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth. Upon successful login, the main result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

The IBPS PO Mains scorecard will remain available for download until December 7, 2025. Candidates are advised to secure a copy of their scorecard within this window, as it will be required during the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 02 Dec 2025
10:28 AM
IBPS PO Institute of Banking Personnel Selection mains examination Result
Similar stories
AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Result Declared for Jan Session: Subject-Wise List & Counselling De. . .

Vocational Training

NCVET Recognition Boosts Industry-Aligned Vocational Training at Adani Skills Foundat. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Ends Today - Check Detailed Edit Steps

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 Out - Qualified Candidates List & Increased Vacancy Det. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS 2026 Result Declared for Jan Session: Subject-Wise List & Counselling De. . .

Vocational Training

NCVET Recognition Boosts Industry-Aligned Vocational Training at Adani Skills Foundat. . .

School Events

A Night of Excellence and Creativity: The Cambridge School Shines at Winterfest 2025

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Ends Today - Check Detailed Edit Steps

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025 Out - Qualified Candidates List & Increased Vacancy Det. . .

WBSSC

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Sc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality