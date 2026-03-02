NMMS Scholarship

UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced at entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected for Scholarship

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Mar 2026
13:36 PM

File Image

Summary
Students who appeared for the state-level scholarship examination can now access their scores and district-wise merit list on the official website — entdata.co.in
Following the evaluation process, 14,925 students have been selected on merit in the 2026 cycle

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has declared the results of the National Income and Merit-Based Scholarship (NMMS) Examination 2026. Students who appeared for the state-level scholarship examination can now access their scores and district-wise merit list on the official website — entdata.co.in.

Candidates are required to select their respective district on the portal to view the merit list. The published scorecard includes important details such as the candidate’s particulars, marks obtained in both papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — and the final rank secured in the merit list.

The UP NMMS 2026 examination was conducted on November 9, 2025, at 394 designated centres across the state. According to official data, as many as 1,57,721 students had registered for the examination, out of which 1,24,089 candidates appeared.

Following the evaluation process, 14,925 students have been selected on merit in the 2026 cycle.

The NMMS scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to help reduce dropout rates at the secondary level. Under the scheme, selected students will receive a scholarship of ₹1,000 per month, amounting to ₹12,000 annually. The financial assistance will be provided for four years, from Class 9 to Class 12.

UP NMMS Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official website at entdata.co.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “NMMS Exam Result 2026” on the homepage.
  3. Select your district from the list displayed.
  4. Download the merit list PDF and check your result.
Last updated on 02 Mar 2026
13:37 PM
NMMS Scholarship UP Government
