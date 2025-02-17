BEd programme

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Registration Underway at bujhansi.ac.in- Know Last Date to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
16:46 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in
According to the official schedule, the deadline to apply for the examination without late fee is March 8, 2025

The Bundelkhand University commenced the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 registration process on February 15, 2025. Eligible candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the deadline to apply for the examination without late fee is March 8, 2025. The window to apply for the UP B.Ed JEE examination with late fee will open on February 9 and will close on March 15, 2025. The admit card will be available to candidates on April 14, 2025. The tentative date of the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 entrance examination is April 20, 2025.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- bujhansi.ac.in
  2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  4. Once the registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a printout of the same for further use

It must be noted that the application fee is Rs 1400 for general and OBC category candidates, SC and ST candidates of other states and the application fee is Rs 700 for SC and ST of UP only. Candidates who will apply with late fee will have to pay Rs 2000 if belonging to General, OBC, SC and ST of other states and Rs 1000 if belonging to SC and ST of UP only.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025: Direct Link

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
16:47 PM
