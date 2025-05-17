Delhi University (DU)

DU Begins PG and BTech Admission Registration - Link, Course Details and Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 May 2025
15:09 PM

File Image

Summary
The University of Delhi (DU) has officially opened the registration window for its postgraduate (PG) courses and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes for the 2025–26 academic session.
Candidates aspiring to secure admission can now apply online through the respective official portals.

As per the announcement, admissions to DU’s PG courses will be conducted solely based on scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025. Meanwhile, for the BTech programmes, admissions will be offered on the basis of the Common Rank List (CRL) from the JEE-Main 2025 (Paper-I).

For the upcoming session, DU is offering BTech admission in only three programmes - Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

The registration for PG courses commenced on May 16, 2025, while BTech registrations began on today, May 17, 2025. The last date to complete the application process is June 6, 2025, by 11.59 PM.

Interested and eligible students can register for postgraduate programmes at pgadmission.uod.ac.in and BTech programmes at engineering.uod.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the Bulletins of Information and CSAS (PG) 2025-26 guidelines available on admission.uod.ac.in before applying.

Find the direct registration link - PG admissions and BTech admissions

Last updated on 17 May 2025
15:10 PM
Delhi University (DU) DU Admissions Registration
