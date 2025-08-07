Towards Life Foundation Opens New Centre with Free Eye Camp, Reinforces Education and Mission of Health

Summary A unique socio-environmental initiative by EIILM-Kolkata continues to blend education with health and community development for underprivileged children The launch was marked by a free eye check-up camp organized in collaboration with Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre, reinforcing TLF’s commitment to accessible healthcare for marginalized communities

In a remarkable stride towards inclusive community development, Towards Life Foundation (TLF) — the socio-environmental initiative of EIILM-Kolkata — inaugurated its new centre in Ultadanga on August 3, 2025. The launch was marked by a free eye check-up camp organized in collaboration with Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre, reinforcing TLF’s commitment to accessible healthcare for marginalized communities.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Sashi Panja, Minister in Charge, Departments of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, and Woman and Child Development & Social Welfare, Government of West Bengal; Anindya Kishore Routh, Councillor Ward No. 13 and Chairman Borough No. 3, KMC; Tridib Chatterjee, President, Publishers & Booksellers Guild; Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh, actors; Prof. Achintya Kumar Biswas, President, Ultadanga Vivekananda Club; Prof. Dr. Rajarshi Das; Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata; and Mrs. Sipra Banerjee, CEO, Towards Life Foundation.

Unlike traditional CSR efforts, TLF stands apart as an integrated extension of EIILM-Kolkata’s academic ecosystem. Here, students are not just volunteers but active changemakers. As part of their curriculum, each student is assigned to teach spoken English to underprivileged children, contributing 20 hours of one-on-one learning support. This initiative is the first of its kind by any private educational institute in Kolkata, where education is integrated with on-ground community impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond literacy, TLF’s work spans education, child nutrition, health, and co-curricular development — reflecting a holistic model of empowerment. Under the banner of its ongoing mission, “Prana Dipti – The Glowing Vital”, the foundation aims to restore dignity and opportunity to children from impoverished urban communities in Kolkata.

At the camp, a comprehensive suite of eye-care services was made available for free or at nominal costs. These included:

Vision refraction and color vision tests

AI-assisted fundus photography for diabetic patients

Blood pressure and blood sugar testing (for attendees aged 50+)

On-the-spot distribution of ready-made spectacles

Scheduling for subsidized cataract surgeries and advanced diagnostics

Specialist consultations in retina, cornea, glaucoma, paediatric eye care, and oculoplastic

The camp was conducted by a dedicated medical team from Susrut Eye Foundation, operating from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, with structured zones for registration, consultation, and evaluation to ensure smooth patient flow.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director of EIILM-Kolkata, shared, "Health is the foundation upon which dignity and empowerment are built. With the launch of our Ultadanga centre, we renew our commitment not out of charity but out of solidarity. Real transformation begins when education and empathy come together with purposeful action.

"Mrs. Sipra Banerjee, CEO of Towards Life Foundation, said, "The opening of this new centre is not just about growth. It is a renewed commitment to the children and families who rely on us. Every lesson, every health check and every gesture of support reflects our vision of building a healthier, more empowered and equitable future for all."

Since its inception in 2006, TLF has touched hundreds of lives across Kolkata’s underprivileged belts through its existing centres. With the Ultadanga centre now active, TLF aims to expand its reach and impact deeper across the city.

This latest initiative once again underlines TLF’s mission:

“Let’s wipe off all tears from the dimming eyes.”