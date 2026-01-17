UPSC CSE Main 2025 Interview Re-scheduled! Check Revised Personality Test Date

UPSC CSE 2025

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a revision in the Civil Services Examination Mains (CSE) 2025 personality test schedule.
UPSC has urged aspirants to regularly visit its official website for the latest updates related to interview schedules, examination notifications, and other important announcements.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a revision in the Civil Services Examination Mains (CSE) 2025 personality test schedule for a limited set of candidates. The change affects only those aspirants who were earlier allotted the afternoon session on January 22, 2026, for their interview. As per the official notice, the personality test scheduled for that particular date and shift has been cancelled.

According to UPSC, the rescheduling decision has been taken due to the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2026, which will be held in New Delhi on January 22. Considering the security arrangements and logistical constraints associated with the national event, the Commission has opted to revise the interview schedule for the affected candidates.

For candidates affected by this change, the UPSC has confirmed a new interview date and time. The personality test for these candidates will now be conducted on February 27, 2026, during the forenoon session. The Commission has advised candidates to take note of the revised schedule and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

The CSE 2025 personality test, which forms the final stage of the civil services selection process, commenced on December 8, 2025, and is currently ongoing. Earlier, on November 11, 2025, UPSC had declared the results of the CSE (Main) Examination, following which 2,736 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round.

In a related development, UPSC has also announced a delay in the release of the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. The notification, which was earlier expected on January 14, 2026, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The Commission stated that the notification will be issued once all required formalities are completed.

As per the earlier UPSC examination calendar, the CSE 2026 preliminary examination was tentatively scheduled to be held between May 24 and May 31, 2026. However, candidates are advised to await official confirmation regarding revised dates.

UPSC has urged aspirants to regularly visit its official website for the latest updates related to interview schedules, examination notifications, and other important announcements.

Read the official notice here.

