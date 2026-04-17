UPSC NDA NA 1 Answer Key 2026 Out for All Question Sets - Check GAT, Maths Solutions and Marks

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now download the answer key from the official website to evaluate their performance.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now download the answer key from the official website to evaluate their performance.

The answer key has been published for both the General Ability Test (GAT) and Mathematics papers. It is available for all four sets of question papers—A, B, C, and D—allowing candidates to match their responses accurately. By comparing their answers with the official key, candidates can estimate their probable scores ahead of the result declaration.

The provisional answer key includes important details such as the total number of questions, the number of questions dropped (if any), maximum marks, and the number of questions considered for scoring. This helps candidates understand the marking scheme and calculate their expected scores more effectively.

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In terms of exam structure, the Mathematics paper consisted of 120 questions carrying a total of 300 marks, with all 120 questions considered for evaluation. The General Ability Test (GAT), on the other hand, included 150 questions for a total of 600 marks, with all questions taken into account for scoring.

Candidates can access the answer key by visiting the UPSC official website (upsc.gov.in) and navigating to the examination section. After selecting the relevant answer key link for the NDA and NA Examination 2026, they can choose the subject and view the corresponding answer key on the screen.

The UPSC conducted the NDA and NA 1 written examination on April 12, 2026, across various centres. With the release of the answer key, candidates are now advised to carefully review their responses and calculate their tentative scores.

Find the direct answer key link here.