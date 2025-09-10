UPSC Issues Geo-Scientist Exam 2025 Interview Schedule - Check Roll No Specific Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2025. As per the notice, the personality tests (PTs) for shortlisted candidates will begin on September 23, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2025. As per the notice, the personality tests (PTs) for shortlisted candidates will begin on September 23, 2025. The e-call letters will be made available soon on the official portals – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission has clarified that no requests for a change in the allotted date or time of the personality test will be entertained. The detailed PT schedule includes the candidate’s roll number, interview date, day, and session. Interviews will be conducted in two slots – forenoon (9 AM) and afternoon (1 PM).

For outstation candidates, UPSC has announced travel allowance (TA) reimbursement, subject to certain conditions. Candidates undertaking rail journeys will be eligible for reimbursement of second-class or sleeper-class train fare (mail/express only). To claim reimbursement, applicants must submit hard copies or printouts of train tickets (both onward and return) along with the duly filled TA claim form in duplicate. UPSC has cautioned that any deviation from these conditions will lead to rejection of the claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, UPSC declared the Geo-Scientist Main 2025 result on July 24, shortlisting 296 candidates for the interview stage. This includes 64 candidates for geologist posts, 135 for hydrogeology, 69 for geophysicist, and 28 for chemist/chemical positions.

Read roll number-specific session timings here.