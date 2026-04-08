Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Releases Exam Schedule for ESE Mains 2026; Check Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
12:26 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary stage can now check the detailed schedule on the Commission’s official website
According to the notification, the ESE Mains exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in two sessions

The Union Public Service Commission has officially released the timetable for the Engineering Services (ESE) Main Examination 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary stage can now check the detailed schedule on the Commission’s official website.

According to the notification, the ESE Mains exam will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in two sessions. The morning shift will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Only those candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the Mains. The results for the prelims were declared earlier on February 27, 2026.

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The Engineering Services Examination is conducted in three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the personality test. Candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks in both Stage I and Stage II, as determined by the Commission, will be shortlisted for the final stage—the Personality Test or interview.

To access the timetable, candidates need to visit the official UPSC website, click on the relevant link for the ESE Mains 2026 schedule, and download the document for future reference.

The ESE is one of the most competitive examinations in the country, recruiting engineers for key technical roles in various government departments and services.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
12:27 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2026 UPSC ESE 2026
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