Karnataka government

KSEAB Likely to Announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Soon; Over 8.6 Lakh Students Await Score

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Apr 2026
16:34 PM

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Summary
While the evaluation process is currently underway, the board has not yet officially confirmed the date and time of the result announcement
The anticipation among students has grown following the recent declaration of the 2nd PUC results earlier this month

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2026 soon, with over 8.65 lakh students awaiting their scores. While the evaluation process is currently underway, the board has not yet officially confirmed the date and time of the result announcement.

The anticipation among students has grown following the recent declaration of the 2nd PUC results earlier this month. Based on previous trends, the SSLC results are likely to be announced in the first week of May, although an official notification is still awaited.

The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2026. However, the third language exam was rescheduled from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The revised exam, covering languages such as Hindi, Kannada, and English, was held from 10 am to 1 pm.

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Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Websites to Check

  • karresults.nic.in
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking results.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official result website
  • Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage
  • Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Submit to view the result
  • Download and print the marksheet for future use

The board clarified that the online marksheets will be provisional. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the official release.

With lakhs of students awaiting the outcome, the official announcement is expected shortly.

Last updated on 14 Apr 2026
16:35 PM
Karnataka government class 10 exams SSLC exams
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