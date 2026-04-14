BITSAT 2026 Session 1 Exam Begins Tomorrow; Check Guidelines, Dress Code Here

Summary The admit card for BITSAT 2026 has been made available on the official admissions portal, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in The Session 1 examination will be conducted on April 15 and April 16, 2026, while Session 2 is scheduled to take place from May 24 to May 26, 2026

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2026 Session 1 examination is set to begin from April 15, 2026, with candidates required to appear across designated test centres as per their allotted schedule.

The admit card for BITSAT 2026 has been made available on the official admissions portal, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by logging in with their application number and password.

The Session 1 examination will be conducted on April 15 and April 16, 2026, while Session 2 is scheduled to take place from May 24 to May 26, 2026.

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As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded three marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

BITSAT 2026: Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing for BITSAT 2026 must strictly adhere to the following instructions:

Carry the admit card to the examination centre; entry will not be permitted without it

Bring a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card for verification

Reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time

Carry two passport-size photographs, preferably the same as uploaded during application

Do not leave the exam hall without submitting the OMR sheet to the invigilator

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and Bluetooth gadgets are strictly prohibited

Candidates are advised to carefully follow all instructions to avoid disqualification or inconvenience on the exam day.