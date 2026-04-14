Jharkhand Academic Council Declares JAC Class 11 Result 2026; Scorecards Available Online

Summary The result link has been activated on the official website, allowing students to access and download their scorecards Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on jacresults.com using their roll number and roll code

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 11 annual examination results for 2026. The result link has been activated on the official website, allowing students to access and download their scorecards.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on jacresults.com using their roll number and roll code. The council has advised candidates to keep their hall tickets ready while logging in to avoid any inconvenience.

To access the results, students need to visit the official portal, click on the link for “Results of Examination - 2026 – Results of Class XI Annual Examination - 2026,” and enter the required credentials. The marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference.

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JAC clarified that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools and are advised to stay in touch with their institutions for further updates.

Last year, the council declared the Class 11 results on July 1, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 98.7%, with over 3.44 lakh students promoted out of nearly 3.49 lakh candidates.

The early declaration of results this year comes as a relief for students awaiting their academic progression and next steps.