NTA to Issue NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Soon; City Slip Out, Exam on May 3

Summary Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can now check their allotted exam city online As per trends from previous years, the NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released by the fourth week of April

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can now check their allotted exam city online.

As per trends from previous years, the NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released by the fourth week of April. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm across various centres nationwide.

The city allotment slip provides candidates with advance information about the city in which their examination centre will be located. This allows aspirants to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the exam day. However, the exact exam centre details, along with personal information and important instructions, will be mentioned on the admit card.

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To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to log in to the official NEET portal using their application number and date of birth.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card”

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit the details to log in

Download and print the admit card for future use

The admit card will include key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines.

NEET UG is one of the largest medical entrance examinations in India, and the release of the admit card will mark the final stage of preparation for lakhs of aspirants across the country.