UPSC CMSE 2025

UPSC CMS 2025 Registration Begins - Application Link, Vacancies, and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
13:49 PM

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2025 examination.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2025 examination. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website until March 11, 2025.

This year, the CMS 2025 examination aims to fill a total of 705 vacancies including 226 Category I posts, and 479 Category II posts.

Steps to Apply for UPSC CMS 2025

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in/upsconline.nic.in.
  • Log in using One-Time Registration (OTR) credentials.
  • Fill out the application form with the required details.
  • Upload scanned documents as per the prescribed format.
  • Review the application form and submit it.
  • Print the final application for future reference.

Candidates who successfully register will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms from March 12 to March 18, 2025. The UPSC CMS 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025, and the admit card is expected to be released approximately two weeks before the exam.

UPSC CMS 2025 Eligibility and Application Fee

To be eligible for the UPSC CMS 2025, candidates must hold an MBBS degree from a recognised institution. Those appearing for their final MBBS examination are also eligible to apply.

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹200, whereas female, OBC, SC, and ST candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 20 Feb 2025
13:50 PM
UPSC CMSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CMSE UPSC 2025
