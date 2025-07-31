foreign universities

Victoria, WSU & La Trobe to Set Up Indian Campuses Under NEP Initiative - Gets UGC Nod

Posted on 31 Jul 2025
15:51 PM

Summary
Three top Australian universities were granted Letter of Intent (LoI) on Tuesday to set up their campuses in India on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the new National Education Policy (NEP), officials said.

The three universities are Western Sydney University, Victoria University and La Trobe University.

While Western Sydney University (WSU) will set up its campus in Greater Noida, Victoria University will set up its campus in Noida and La Trobe University is coming up with its campus in Bengaluru.

Established in 1989, WSU is a leading public research university with 13 campuses and over 49,000 students across Sydney.

"Known for its strong commitment to sustainability and social impact, WSU plans to establish a branch in Greater Noida offering BA in Business Analytics, BA in Business Marketing, MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management," a senior MoE official said.

Founded in 1916, Victoria University is one of Australia's few dual-sector institutions offering both higher education and vocational (TAFE) programs. It has a strong offshore presence in China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, and is known for applied research in sports science, business and IT.

"VU's Noida campus is proposed to offer undergraduate courses in Business, Data Science and Cyber Security. The postgraduate courses will include MBA and Master's in IT," the official said.

With its origins in 1964, La Trobe University is recognised for excellence in applied research, especially in smart cities, molecular sciences and biotech.

"La Trobe's campus in Bengaluru will offer undergraduate courses in Business (Finance, Marketing, Management), Computer Science (AI, Software Engineering), and Public Health," the official said.

In 2023, the University Grants Commission had announced setting up and operation of campuses under the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 31 Jul 2025
15:52 PM
