UPSC Extends NDA & CDS I 2025 Registration - Correction Window Opens

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
16:36 PM

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had extended the registration deadline for the NDA & NA I and CDS I 2025 examinations.
After the completion of the registration process, the UPSC profile modification and application correction window will remain active until January 7, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) officially extended the registration deadline for the NDA & NA I and CDS I 2025 examinations. Candidates had until January 1, 2025, to complete their applications for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA I), and Combined Defence Services (CDS I) examinations.

Correction Window

After the completion of the registration process, the UPSC profile modification and application correction window will remain active until January 7, 2025. During this time, candidates can update specific details in their application form using their login credentials (registration email id and password).

Changes cannot be made directly through the application modification window but must be done via the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

Steps to Edit

  • Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the "One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations" tab on the homepage.
  • Log in using your registration id and password.
  • Make necessary edits and save the changes.
  • Submit the updated information and download a copy for reference.

According to the revised UPSC 2025 schedule, NDA & NA (I) and CDS (I) examinations are scheduled for April 13, 2025.

