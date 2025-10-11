UPSC 2025

UPSC CAPF ACs, NDA 1 Results 2025 Declared - Qualified Candidates List & Marksheet Details

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants (ACs) and National Defence Academy (NDA-1) 2025 examinations.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their UPSC CAPF and NDA 1 results 2025 through the Commission’s official website — upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants (ACs) and National Defence Academy (NDA-1) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their UPSC CAPF and NDA 1 results 2025 through the Commission’s official website — upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who qualified in the CAPF ACs written examination are now eligible to appear for the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The schedule for the physical test will be announced shortly on the official website.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), acting as the nodal authority, will release details regarding the date, time, and venue of the PST/PET on its recruitment portal — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The Commission will issue E-Admit Cards for shortlisted candidates, who must carry a printout of the card along with a hard copy of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and a valid photo ID to the test centres.

UPSC has opened a 15-day window from the result declaration date for candidates to update their personal and academic details, including qualifications, addresses, employment history, and force preferences.

Marksheets for non-qualified candidates will be uploaded after the Personality Test, remaining accessible for 30 days on the UPSC website.

As per the UPSC NDA-1 2025 result, a total of 735 candidates have qualified for admission to the 155th National Defence Academy (NDA) and the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The merit list has been prepared based on the written examination held on April 13, 2025, and interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence. The candidature of all qualified candidates remains provisional until they submit their requisite certificates.

The marks of all candidates will be made available on the UPSC website 15 days after the final result.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit upsc.gov.in and recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Find the candidates' list here.

