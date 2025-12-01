Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out - Reporting & Cancellation Details

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 1. Following the announcement, KEA published the detailed post-allotment activity schedule.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 1. This year, a total of 2,956 candidates, holding All India Ranks (AIR) between 7 and 137630, have secured seats in clinical, para-clinical, and PG Diploma programmes across government and private medical colleges in the state.

Following the announcement, KEA published the detailed post-allotment activity schedule. All candidates who received a seat in the first round must select one of the four choices provided by the authority. KEA has cautioned that failing to exercise any of the four choices within the stipulated timeline will lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat, and such candidates will be barred from participating in subsequent rounds. Meanwhile, those who did not receive any allotment in round 1 need not submit choices at this stage, as their earlier option entries will remain available for reordering in future rounds.

KEA has also reiterated strict penalties for candidates withdrawing after deadlines. Penalties rise across rounds and can reach up to ₹18 lakh by round 3. Students who cancel their seat after the fourth round or during the stray vacancy phase will be required to pay ₹18 lakh plus the full course fee, and will be debarred from all further counselling rounds for the next three years.

According to the round 1 trends, top-rank candidates predominantly opted for MD General Medicine, MD Radiodiagnosis, and MD Dermatology, while MS Orthopaedics found fewer takers among the highest scorers.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round can exercise their choice preferences from November 29 to December 2. Those selecting choices 1, 2, or 3 will be able to download their challan between December 1 and 3. The final deadline for reporting to the allotted medical college is 5.30 PM on December 6, 2025.